The Century School, Gharaunda

Students participated in a group discussion on ‘Deforestation vs afforestation’ held during the process of selection for the school Cabinet. An inter-house activity took place among the four houses — Cogent, Creative, Cruise and Crusade. Through the discussion the students highlighted various aspects of the issue. In the presence of Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal, the participants were judged for their arguments with counter questions by Principal Dr Karuna Arora and Vice-Principal Anita Arora. The Managing Director and the Chairperson appreciated the efforts of students.