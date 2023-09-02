The Century School, Gharaunda

Students celebrated Raksha Bandhan in the school. There was a special assembly in the morning. Students of Class III to VIII made beautiful rakhis. The best rakhis were awarded. Little students of primary classes celebrated it by tying rakhis. Principal Dr Karuna Arora appreciated the winners. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal wished everyone by saying that the festival exhibit the true value of relations in India.