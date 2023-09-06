The Century School, Gharaunda

The Centurions made their presence significant in a rangoli-making competition held by the Bharat Vikas Parishad at block level. The team of three, Aradhna, Riya and Shreya, of Class VI grabbed the third position. The trio was appreciated and motivated by Chairperson Shashi Bansal and the Managing Director Ankur Jindal. Principal Dr Karuna Arora blessed the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed
BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...