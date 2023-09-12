The Century School, Gharaunda

Janamashtmi was celebrated in the school. Tiny tots dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha and danced on beats of Krishna bhajans. Building their foundation strong, the students were told about the legendary characters and significance of the day. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Principal Dr Karuna Arora appreciated the spirit and dedication of the students. Managing Director Ankur Jindal extended his kind wishes to all the students and their parents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram
It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...