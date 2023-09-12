The Century School, Gharaunda

Janamashtmi was celebrated in the school. Tiny tots dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha and danced on beats of Krishna bhajans. Building their foundation strong, the students were told about the legendary characters and significance of the day. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Principal Dr Karuna Arora appreciated the spirit and dedication of the students. Managing Director Ankur Jindal extended his kind wishes to all the students and their parents.