The Century School, Gharaunda

Students sought the blessing of Goddess Durga on the eve of Navratras by taking a tour of Hetu Temple in Karnal. Students of Nursery to Kindergarten visited the shrine along with their teachers. The words of Gayatri Mantra chanted by little students echoed in the temple. Chairperson Shashi Bansal, Managing Director Ankur Jindal and Principal Dr Karuna Arora blessed the little devotees.

#Karnal