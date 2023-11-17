The Century School, Gharaunda

Dasehra was celebrated in the school. The day started with a special assembly. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Principal Dr Karuna Arora inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. Students of Class III announced the events and explained the importance of the day with a speech. Girls of Class II presented a wonderful dance performance depicting the period of Navratri and the significance of Nav Durgas. Senior students enacted the glimpses of the Ramayana. At last, an effigy of Ravan was set on fire. Managing Director Ankur Jindal showered his benevolence wishes on all the Centurians.
