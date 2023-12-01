The Century School, Gharaunda

On the occasion of the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, a declamation contest was held in Gharaunda. It was organised by the Bharat Vikas Parshad. Sunidhi, student of Class XI won the third prize. Principal Dr Karuna Arora appreciated the dedication and efforts of the Sunidhi. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal wished her luck.
