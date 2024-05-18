The Century School, Gharaunda

Students poured out their love and dedication for their mothers on the Mother’s Day. The little Centurions had prepared cards for their mothers for the day that seemed equally special for their mothers who accompanied them to the school. There were two dance rocking performances by students of UKG and Class I, but the small skit presenting the callous attitude of the generation that prefer to keep their mothers in an old-age-home and the pathetic death of the mothers waiting for their sons to take them back, brought tears in eyes. Chairperson Shashi Bansal, Principal Dr Karuna Arora and Vice-Principal Anita Arora welcomed and appreciated the visit of the mothers of students. Managing Director Ankur Jindal extended his generous wishes to all the Centurions and their parents.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.