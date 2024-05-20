The Century School, Gharaunda

The Centurions celebrated the installation ceremony of the newly selected school and house cabinet, ie Cogent House, Creative House, Cruise House and Crusade House. The captains, vice-captains and prefects were sworn in. The event was marked by the handing over items like sashes and badges by the management, principal and vice-principal. The cabinet took a pledge with the principal and the respective house masters. Presided by Chairperson Shashi Basnal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal, the event saw the enthusiasm of the young leader to embrace responsibilities.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple
SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...
Here, men tell women who to vote for
Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...
Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on
Foreign minister on board too | Bad weather hits search