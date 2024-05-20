The Century School, Gharaunda

The Centurions celebrated the installation ceremony of the newly selected school and house cabinet, ie Cogent House, Creative House, Cruise House and Crusade House. The captains, vice-captains and prefects were sworn in. The event was marked by the handing over items like sashes and badges by the management, principal and vice-principal. The cabinet took a pledge with the principal and the respective house masters. Presided by Chairperson Shashi Basnal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal, the event saw the enthusiasm of the young leader to embrace responsibilities.

