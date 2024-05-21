The Century School, Gharaunda

The school honoured its academic achievers. Each student who topped in his class was present along with his proud parents and received a certificate and a memento. The applause and elation exhibited their determination to keep grabbing every success encountered during the journey of life. The students were awarded for the 100% attendance also. It’s the firm willingness of the child as well as parents.. Shashi Bansal, Cairperson, Ankur Jindal, Managing Director, Dr Karuna Arora, Principal, and Anita Arora, Vice-Principal, acknowledged and appreciated the distinctive students among the deafening rounds of applause.

