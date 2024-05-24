The Century School, Gharaunda

The Centurions delighted in a live learning experience with a visit to Electric and Power Limited. The students of Non-Medical Stream of classes XI and XII along with their teachers, had hands on manufacturing, testing, packaging of wires and cables. Navita Yadhav, Scientist and Joint Director, BIS explained and guided the students about the techniques and processes of the organisation. After the visit, the Centurions shared their delectations with Dr Karuna Arora, the principal and also thanked Shashi Bansal, the chairperson and Ankur Jindal, the managing director for availing the opportunity.
