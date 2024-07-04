The Century School, Gharaunda

Centurions camped with cadets of Air Wing of NCC at MNSS, Sonipat. Going through the hard disciplined routines the students brought laurels to school. The Centurions bagged first position in the drill competition. A skit presented by them was ranked second and Cadet Anshika Sharma was awarded third prize in the solo singing competition. The proud cadets were received warmly at the school by parents, management and staff of the school. Chairperson Shashi Bansal, Managing Director Ankur Jindal and Principal Dr Karuna Arora extended their wishes for the bright future of the cadets.
