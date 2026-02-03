The Century School, Gharaunda, celebrated Republic Day

The school commemorated Republic Day through a special morning assembly. Headmistress Mamta Ghai unfurled the national flag. In her speech, she said, “Today, we celebrate Republic Day, marking the adoption of our Constitution on 26th January 1950. The Constitution, framed under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar, guides our nation by guaranteeing rights while reminding us of our duties.” The Century School organised an awareness programme to educate students on key social and safety issues. Inspector Rajesh Lata Kumari, Head of the Counselling Cell, Karnal, addressed the students and spoke on cyber safety, stubble burning, child marriage and addiction. She cautioned students about responsible internet usage, highlighted the environmental and health hazards of stubble burning, and discussed the legal and moral implications of child marriage. The session also focused on the dangers of addiction, encouraging students to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. Real-life examples and practical advice made the interaction engaging and informative. The programme concluded with students taking a pledge to act as responsible citizens. Principal Dr Karuna Arora appreciated the initiative, while Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal stated that such programmes strengthen social responsibility among students. By respecting teachers and school norms, students practise the ideals of respect and integrity. She concluded by urging everyone to follow these values. The assembly was followed by a soulful prayer invoking peace and harmony for the nation. A melodious group song celebrating India’s unity in diversity captivated the audience and set a patriotic tone. Students then presented a heartfelt Hindi poem, while an inspiring English speech reminded everyone of the significance of the Constitution and the duties of responsible citizens.

