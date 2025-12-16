The Century School, Gharaunda, organise trip to Jaipur

The Century School, Gharaunda, organised a three-day trip to Jaipur. About hundred students accompanied with many teachers visited Amber Fort, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, and Hawa Mahal, exploring Jaipur’s rich culture and history. Students enjoyed shopping in colourful markets and tasting Rajasthani cuisine. The trip to Jaipur was both educational and enjoyable. It helped students learn about India’s rich history, architecture, and traditions while strengthening their bond with classmates and teachers. It was truly a memorable experience that combined learning with fun. Principal Dr Karuna Arora welcomed the students back to school. Chairperson Shashi Bansal, and Managing Director Ankur Jindal extended his warm wishes to the students.

