The Century School organises annual day

The Century School, Gharaunda, recently organised its annual day conferring the prestigious Anil Jindal Memorial Trophy to Cruise House. The running trophy goes to the winning house in the memory of the founder of the school, late Anil Jindal for his generous nature and aim at holistic development. Different events held during the academic session witnessed an intense and spirited contest among the four houses-Cogent, Creative, Cruise and Crusade-each showcasing remarkable enthusiasm, teamwork, and determination. Throughout the year, students from all houses participated actively in a wide range of activities, including quizzes, debates, cultural events and various sports competitions. Each event contributed valuable points to the overall house tally, keeping the competition exciting and unpredictable until the very end. Cruise House emerged victorious through consistent performance, outstanding participation, and exemplary team spirit. Their members displayed excellence not only in academics and co-curricular activities but also in discipline and cooperation. The dedication and unity of the house members played a crucial role in securing the top position. Principal Dr Karuna Arora Principal congratulated Cruise House for their remarkable achievement and encouraged all houses to continue striving for excellence. The event concluded with cheers and applause, celebrating the hard work and sportsmanship of every participant. The chairpersons, Shashi Bansal and Bimlesh Jindal, along with Managing Director Ankur Jindal, bestowed the house trophy to house masters Sanjay Sharma and Joginder Singh.

Advertisement