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Home / The School Tribune / The Cosmic Puzzle: If aliens exist, why haven’t they called?

The Cosmic Puzzle: If aliens exist, why haven’t they called?

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Phalya Sharma
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:12 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Have you ever thought about the existence of aliens? The creatures with multiple eyes, high tech devices and UFOs?

The truth is, everyone has wondered. What if there is life beyond planet Earth? What if there’s something living on the moon or on Mars or on all the planets we've heard about growing up.

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The search for life beyond Earth is just beginning. Scientists have discovered planets similar to our Earth in other galaxies. Planets with similar size, temperature and even atmosphere as our planet Earth. But then the main question arises, is there life present in these planets?

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The universe has millions of galaxies, those galaxies have numerous planets and the search for life in those planets have begun. Questions have started to rise— Are there planets like our Earth?

Is there life on those planets?

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If so, why haven't they tried to contact us?

Why is there silence in the universe?

Humans on planet Earth being the only explorers. The answer to these questions so far are unknown but research goes on.

There is a puzzle, a mystery which scientists like to state as the Fermi Paradox — if the universe is so big and possibly full of life, why haven’t we found any evidence of it yet? Some scientists believe intelligent life may be extremely rare. Others suggest that alien civilizations might be avoiding contact or that we simply don't know what to look for yet.

Interestingly, we don’t need to go light-years away to search for life.

Scientists are also exploring places closer to home-like Mars, Europa (a moon of Jupiter), and Enceladus (a moon of Saturn) — where liquid water might exist beneath icy surfaces. And since we know that water is essential for the survival of living organisms, scientists entertain the possibility of life existing in these celestial bodies.

There are efforts like SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence), where scientists listen for radio signals from space that might be coming from intelligent beings. So far, no clear messages have been found, but the silence hasn't stopped us from searching.

You might have heard about strange UFO sightings and unexplained places like Area 51 whose theories suggest hidden crashed UFOs, alien bodies, or use of alien technology recovered from space.

While these theories are wild and so far unproven the questions about extraterrestrial life continues to intrigue scientists and normal citizens alike. So far, we have no proof of life existing beyond Earth but the more we learn about the universe, the more we realize how much we don’t know. One day, we might find the answer. Until then, we keep exploring, questioning, and dreaming-because the truth might still be out there.

Maybe aliens exist, maybe they're just like us, maybe they are different, maybe they are advanced. We don't know the answers yet, but one day maybe we will.

The writer is a student of Class XI, Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

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