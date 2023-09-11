The Gurukul, Panchkula

Uddish Garg (5) and Dhruvi Garg (5) of the school bagged the third prize in the 3D Art Making Competition with their innovative artwork on the theme in the inter-school contest ‘India Calling – 2023’, organised by Manav Rachna International School, Mohali, on the theme of G-20 Summit. Aradhya Bajaj (6), Ishit Narad (7) and Aaradhya Bansal (6) from the school bagged the second runners-up trophy in the singing competition to celebrate India’s presidency of G-20 Summit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed