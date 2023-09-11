The Gurukul, Panchkula

Uddish Garg (5) and Dhruvi Garg (5) of the school bagged the third prize in the 3D Art Making Competition with their innovative artwork on the theme in the inter-school contest ‘India Calling – 2023’, organised by Manav Rachna International School, Mohali, on the theme of G-20 Summit. Aradhya Bajaj (6), Ishit Narad (7) and Aaradhya Bansal (6) from the school bagged the second runners-up trophy in the singing competition to celebrate India’s presidency of G-20 Summit.

