The Gurukul, Panchkula

Tejas Kaushik (Class VII) and Suhaavi Ghuman (Class VII) of the school showcased extraordinary intellect at the Inter-School Science Exhibition organised by the Kalam Club of Innovators held at Sky World School, Panchkula. The Gurukulites impressed the judges with their innovative concept of an e-waste park and won the first position. During the exhibition the students were rigorously questioned about their project. The judges loved the garden fresh idea of The Gurukul innovators.

#Panchkula