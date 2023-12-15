The Gurukul, Zirakpur

Young athletes from classes Cocoon +, Nursery and KG participated in the Annual Sports Meet, ‘The Gurukul Safari’. The jungle theme with all its vibrancy appealed to all the spectators. Dressed as wild animals, the athletes marched proudly with their PTI's and Class teachers. There were number of races like button up your shirt, zig zag race, hoopla race, i know my name race, box race etc. The robust and zestful performances like pom pom drill, hoopla drill and aerobics added spark to the competitions. The safari came to an end with medal ceremony.

#Zirakpur