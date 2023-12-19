The Gurukul, Zirakpur

Students of classes I to V presented a mesmerising rendition of the musical ‘Shrek’. The production left the audience enthralled and swaying to the foot-tapping and infectious tunes through a string of beautifully choreographed and wonderfully executed dance performances. The lead characters, Aaryash Dhiman as the beloved swamp-dwelling ogre ‘Shrek’, Eva Sharma as ‘Princess Fiona’, Veronica Palial as Shrek’s wisecracking sidekick ‘Donkey’ and Atharv Verma as the pint-sized villain ‘Lord Farquaad’, delivered spectacular performances. The company of fairy-tale characters included Pratik Attri, Trinabh Sarkar, Ayanna, Aanya Bhagat, Abhiraj Singh, Dhiyara Dasgupta, Sara Hans, Kashish Sharma, Anaira Singla, Aadhira and Girisha Sharma along with Hiten as the Captain of the guards. The musical extravaganza of dance and drama beautifully showcased the amazing talent of the young students and made it an evening to remember for all students, parents and the staff.

#Zirakpur