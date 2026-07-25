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Home / The School Tribune / The illusion of safety: Banning social media just masks the real issues

The illusion of safety: Banning social media just masks the real issues

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Ruhaan Gandotra
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:00 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The debate over banning social media for individuals under the age of 16 has intensified globally in recent years.

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As governments struggle to address the impact of digital connectivity on youth, modern society must evaluate whether a blanket ban acts as a protective shield or as an unnecessary, restrictive barrier.

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Many argue that this ban is essential to protect the minds of children, which are still in a developing stage. Research consistently links excessive social media use among adolescents to rising anxiety, depression, and a severe lack of sleep. Furthermore, these platforms, including ones like Instagram and Snapchat utilise algorithms that exploit psychology of young teens and adolescents, drawing attention away from sports, academics, and social interactions. Shielding those under sixteen reduces their exposure to cyberbullying, data exploitation, and online predators.

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Opponents, on the other hand, suggest that a blanket ban is a mediocre solution to this complex issue. For many teenagers, online social media handles provide crucial spaces for expressing themselves, identity formation, and peer support, especially for those in marginalized communities.

Removing these platforms could trigger social isolation. Additionally, a total ban is incredibly difficult to enforce. Tech-savvy teens often easily bypass age-verification checks using VPNs or false online information.

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Driving their activity underground entirely prevents parents from monitoring or guiding their digital behaviour.

Ultimately, while the urge to protect children’s mental health is completely valid, a total ban may do more harm than good.

A healthier approach involves a combination of strict platform regulations, improved parental controls, and robust digital literacy programs in schools.

Rather than locking teenagers out of the modern digital landscape, society must teach them how to navigate it safely and responsibly.

Educating youth ensures they develop a balanced relationship with technology that will benefit them far into adulthood, fostering healthier habits for future generations.

Ruhaan Gandotra, Class VIII-S, Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

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