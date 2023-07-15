The Indian Heights International School, Cheeka

Aadvik Goel, a student of the school, has won gold medal in the Maths Olympiad at the international level. This prestigious competition saw students from around the world compete for the top spot, but Aadvik Goel emerged as the clear winner. Aadvik Goel has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,000 along with the gold medal and trophy. The school administration has congratulated the student on this remarkable achievement and has expressed its pride in having such talented and hardworking students.