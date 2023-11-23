The Indian Heights International School, Cheeka

Students of the school registered their victory in the Road Safety Quiz Competition at the district level. Principal Harpreet Kaur said the competition was organised at three levels. Vishwas Bansal secured the first position in level-1 and Jannat Devi secured the first position in level-3 at the school level. In the second phase of the competition organised at the block level, Vishwas Bansal got the second position in level-1 and Jannat Devi got the second position in level-3. In the district level competition organised in Kaithal, while Vishwas Bansal, a student of Class V secured the third position in level-1, Jannat Devi, a student of Class IX, secured the second position in level-3.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final lap; iron mesh hurdle removed
Doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...