The Indian Heights International School, Cheeka

Students of the school registered their victory in the Road Safety Quiz Competition at the district level. Principal Harpreet Kaur said the competition was organised at three levels. Vishwas Bansal secured the first position in level-1 and Jannat Devi secured the first position in level-3 at the school level. In the second phase of the competition organised at the block level, Vishwas Bansal got the second position in level-1 and Jannat Devi got the second position in level-3. In the district level competition organised in Kaithal, while Vishwas Bansal, a student of Class V secured the third position in level-1, Jannat Devi, a student of Class IX, secured the second position in level-3.