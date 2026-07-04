The joy of small things

Everyone wants to be happy. Many people believe that happiness comes from getting good marks, buying new things, or achieving big goals. While these things can bring joy, true happiness is often found in the small moments of everyday life.

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A smile from a friend, a conversation with family, enjoying a cup of tea, listening to a favourite song, or watching the sunset can brighten our day. These simple moments may seem ordinary, but they often leave us feeling peaceful and content.

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However, in today's busy world, students are often occupied with studies, homework, and exams. As a result, they sometimes forget to slow down and enjoy these little moments. Spending a few minutes with friends, playing a game, reading a book, sharing a laugh, or helping someone can reduce stress and make the day feel brighter.

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In addition to enjoying everyday moments, we should also learn to be thankful for what we have. When we appreciate the small things in life, we become more positive and satisfied. Happiness does not always come from big achievements; sometimes, the smallest moments create the biggest memories.

Life is made up of countless little moments, and it becomes more beautiful when we learn to value them. If we take the time to notice and appreciate these simple joys, we will realise that happiness is not something we have to search for—it is already all around us.

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The writer is a Class XII (Humanities) student at The Tribune School, Chandigarh