The King Of Cricket

Virat Kohli, the king and the greatest of all time, has 76 centuries till date and we all know that he will soon surpass Sachin's record. He played his 500th international match recently against the mighty West Indies and scored a century during his 500th international match. He debuted against the Sri Lanka and tops the list of this era's best players. He is also on the list of four best test players also known as 'Fab four'.

He has had many good knocks, but the one that is always remembered is the 82 (not out) against Pakistan. His career was best till 2019, but 2020, 2021 and half of 2022 were his worst years. He couldn't hit any century and was denounced by many cricketers and virulent fans. He was removed from captaincy and couldn't get runs above 90.

Then came the Asia Cup 2022 and his form was better than ever. However, in the last match of tournament of India against Afghanistan, he scored a century. Next came the T20 WC 2022, where India played against Pakistan. Again, Kohli destroyed the rival team single handedly. India was 31 for 4 and there were very less chances to chase 160 runs. But he scored 82 match-winning runs.

Chirag Sibbal

class vii, sacred heart convent sr sec school, jagadhri

#Cricket #Virat Kohli #West Indies