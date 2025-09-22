DT
PT
The Konark Academy, Ladwa, hosts 58th State-Level Judo Championship

The Konark Academy, Ladwa, hosts 58th State-Level Judo Championship

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
The academy hosted the grand 58th State-Level Judo Championship, a two-day event marked by enthusiastic participation and vibrant energy. The event was inaugurated by Suman Saini, vice-president, Haryana State Women Commission (chief guest). The programme commenced with lamp lighting and ‘Saraswati Vandana’. The ceremony witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests, including Neelam Saini, Block Education Officer, Harish Kumar, District Education Officer, Jasbir Singh, DEEO, SS Sharma, school Manager, physical training instructors, sports teachers, and other dignitaries. Principal Anjanee Singh honoured the chief guest and other dignitaries with mementos. The championship was officially declared open by Suman Saini. Students showed great excitement during the inauguration and showcased their competitive spirit. In her address, chief guest Suman Saini highlighted the significance of sports in overall development. She commended the efforts of the organising committee and emphasised how participation in sports not only fosters physical and mental discipline but also builds confidence and fixation. Environmental awareness was also promoted, encouraging students to contribute to sustainability. She added that sports provide valuable exposure and juncture for students, including government job benefits and reservation advantages, making them a source of stimulation for the youth. The event concluded with best wishes for all participants. The school administration expressed gratitude to all staff, students, and organisers.

