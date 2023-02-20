The Lawrence School, Sanawar

A short video submission by the school titled "Sanawar: A Legacy" was uploaded and published on the websites of University of York, London, and St. Paul's Cathedral, an iconic church founded in 604 AD.

In recognition of its 175-year-old legacy founded by Henry Montgomery Lawrence and his contribution as an educator, the school was invited to contribute to the project titled "50 Monuments in 50 Voices" in the form of a short video submission in response to the monument to Lawrence by John Lough, 1862.

The project focuses upon more than 300 monuments erected in the cathedral to understand the precise role the pantheon played in art history in the 19th nineteenth century.

The monument to Brigadier-General Sir Henry Montgomery Lawrence was created by John Graham Lough and installed in the south transept of St Paul's Cathedral in 1862. The other strands of his life as an educator are reflected in the relief panel, which represents a tender tableau of the seated Sir Henry talking to three young children, ushered by Lady Honoria Lawrence, who was a key partner in the foundation of the schools they founded and ran for military orphans.

The monument with the memorial in the chapel at school, as seen in the video, is dedicated to both Sir Henry and Lady Honoria, as well as two of their children. The video submission by the school is a labour of 10 students and four staff members.

Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said, "We are most excited and delighted that our submission has been published."