The Lawrence School, Sanawar

Ravinder Pal Gautam, Head, Faculty of Mathematics, at the school has secured third position in the Senior Secondary School Mathematics category in the international- level competition that is organised every year by the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA). Thousands of participants from across the world were judged on four themes in the competitive category that included pedagogy, critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making. RP Gautam hails from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh and has been contributing to the holistic development of students for over three decades now. While he stood third in his subject category, he bagged 13th position overall in the Wise-gen category which encompasses all other categories. He was also awarded the Teacher’s Excellence Award in the year 2015 for his excellent board result in mathematics in the CBSE Board Senior Secondary Examination.