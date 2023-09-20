The school celebrated Hindi Diwas by organising a Hindi Sahitya Samaroh on the theme “Meri Maati, Mera Desh”. The highlight of the samaroh was the inter-school Hindi poem recitation competition, in which 11 prestigious schools from across the country participated. The participating schools included Pinegrove School, Dharampur; Army Public School, Dagshai; Kasiga School, Dehradun; Pinegrove School, Subathu; Bishop Cotton, Shimla; Sainik School, Reeva; Birla School, Pilani; Birla Public School, Pilani-Day wing; The Lawrence School, Sanawar; DAV School, Lakkad Bazar, Shimla; and Vivek International Public School, Baddi. The chief guest was Dr Om Prakash Sharma, a renowned author and a celebrated figure in Hindi literature. Aryan Singh Bhadauria from Sainik School, Reeva, secured the first prize, followed by Srishti Priya from The Lawrence School, Sanawar, who claimed the second prize. Gunjan Kaundilya of DAV Shimla, Lakkad Bazar, was awarded the third prize.