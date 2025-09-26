The Lawrence School, Sanawar students donate pocket money to 'Aapda Rahat Kosh'

In a heartwarming display of compassion and solidarity, students of the school donated their pocket money to the Aapda Rahat Kosh to support flood victims in Himachal Pradesh. A student delegation, accompanied by senior school officials, met the Deputy Commissioner of Solan and presented a cheque for the relief fund. This initiative reflects the school's tradition of fostering social responsibility among its students. Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said, "The true measure of education lies not just in academic excellence but in the values of empathy, service and responsibility it instils in young minds. I am proud of our students for showing deep concern for the community in its hour of need." The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the initiative, lauding the students for their generosity and sensitivity towards society.

