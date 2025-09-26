DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / The Lawrence School, Sanawar students donate pocket money to 'Aapda Rahat Kosh'

The Lawrence School, Sanawar students donate pocket money to 'Aapda Rahat Kosh'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:14 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a heartwarming display of compassion and solidarity, students of the school donated their pocket money to the Aapda Rahat Kosh to support flood victims in Himachal Pradesh. A student delegation, accompanied by senior school officials, met the Deputy Commissioner of Solan and presented a cheque for the relief fund. This initiative reflects the school's tradition of fostering social responsibility among its students. Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said, "The true measure of education lies not just in academic excellence but in the values of empathy, service and responsibility it instils in young minds. I am proud of our students for showing deep concern for the community in its hour of need." The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the initiative, lauding the students for their generosity and sensitivity towards society.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts