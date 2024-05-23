The Milestone School, Kaithal

In a grand investiture ceremony, the school appointed its new student council, marking a significant milestone in its history. Harshvardhan and Ritakshi of Class XII have been appointed as head boy and head girl, with Moksh and Nandini of Class XI serving as secretary and joint secretary, respectively. The council also includes clan captains, various chiefs, and other members, all ready to contribute to the school’s legacy. The event was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Principal Atul Sharma, Unit Head Poonam Vashisth, Event Head Shalu Grover, and the collective support of the student council committee. The ceremony concluded with the newly appointed leaders pledging to perform their duties with utmost dedication and excellence.
