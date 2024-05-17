The Milestone Senior Secondary School, Kaithal

The CBSE declared the results of Class X and Class XII examinations. Moksh of Class X scored 98% and Sukhwinder of Class XII scored 99% marks. Mukul got 95.2%, Parth 95%, Niharika 95%, Kushal 94%, Vasu 93%, Yashasvi 93%, Deepesh 93%, Keshav 92%, Sania 92%, and Sahilpreet 91% marks. Sukhwinder of Class XII scored 100 marks out of 100 in political science, and Shivani got 94%, Mandeep 93.4%, Samriti 93%, Saurav 92.2%, and Khyati 90%. Principal Sulochana, block in charge Atul Sharma, and Poonam Vashishtha congratulated the students by feeding them sweets and wishing them good luck for their bright future.

