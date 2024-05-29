The Milestone Senior Secondary School, Kaithal

The school is once again basking in the glory of its students’ achievements. In a remarkable feat, Mandeep Saini, a bright student from the graduating class of 2023-2024, has successfully cleared the JEE Mains exams with an impressive 97% percentile. Mandeep’s achievement is a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing talent and providing a conducive learning environment. As the saying goes, “Leaders are created, not born,” and Mandeep’s journey from the school’s classrooms to the competitive world of engineering entrance exams exemplifies this philosophy.

