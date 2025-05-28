The Milestone Senior Secondary School, Kaithal, hosts transformative STEM workshop

The school hosted a transformative STEM workshop. Conducted at the district level, the event saw the participation of 40 teachers from 18 different schools across Kaithal district. The proceedings began with Saraswati Vandana, setting a reverent tone for the day. Principal Atul Sharma extended a warm welcome to all attendees and shared inspiring words, encouraging educators to embrace innovation and collaboration in their teaching practices. The day featured a series of insightful presentations and dynamic, hands-on STEM activities designed to equip educators with practical tools and strategies for classroom innovation. Participants left the workshop enriched, inspired and better prepared to foster critical thinking and creativity in their students.

Advertisement