The Milestone Smart School, Patiala

The school organised its ‘Chill and Thrill Fantasia Carnival’, a vibrant and action-packed event that brought together the school community for a day filled with fun, excitement, and entertainment. The carnival, held on the school grounds, was an enchanting blend of cultural programmes, thrilling rides, exciting games, and delicious treats, making it an unforgettable experience for all who attended. From traditional dances to modern music performances, the cultural programmes set the tone for a day full of joy and excitement. Visitors also enjoyed a wide variety of thrilling activities like adventure park, zip lines, balloon rollers, camel rides, pressure rocket and many more. For those seeking a little more relaxation, the train ride and golf putting station offered a fun yet calm diversion. In addition to the thrilling rides, the Carnival featured an array of food stalls catering to every taste. A special stall by ‘Pulp’ — an organisation dedicated to environmental sustainability, highlighted the importance of eco-consciousness and the importance of recycle in today’s world. For the little ones, the carnival included a fancy dress competition and baby show, allowing children to showcase their creativity and charm. Not just for the kids, parents also got a chance to join in on the fun with their own set of engaging games designed just for them. The event also recognised the academic excellence and commitment of the students, with awards presented to those who excelled in their studies and maintained perfect attendance records. One of the major attractions of the day was the raffle draw.