The Milestone Smart School (TMSS), Patiala

The school hosted a two-day musical extravaganza at its branch on Dakala Road, Patiala. Students of TMSS-DLF Colony, Aman Bagh and Dakala branch put up a spectacular show. The guest of honour on the first day was Navreet Kaur Sekhon, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban), while on the second day the chief guest was Dr Balbir Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab. Principal of the DLF Branch Manveen Kaur Aujla and of Dakala Branch Dr Varinder Kaur shared the glimpses of activities and pedagogies followed through the school report. The prize distribution was a moment of pride and honour for all the winners and achievers of the school. Tehzeeb Sharma and Venika Sharma were awarded for excelling in the commerce and science stream with 97 per cent and 96.2 per cent marks, respectively in ICSE Board exam. The subject toppers were also felicitated.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Report on Mahua Moitra’s future as MP tabled in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm immediately after the repor...
RBI retains repo rate at 6.5 per cent for fifth time in a row
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM
The swearing-in ceremony is held at the Raj Bhavan where Miz...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton
They walked around and sprayed an unknown, aerosol-based, ir...