The Milestone Smart School (TMSS), Patiala

The school hosted a two-day musical extravaganza at its branch on Dakala Road, Patiala. Students of TMSS-DLF Colony, Aman Bagh and Dakala branch put up a spectacular show. The guest of honour on the first day was Navreet Kaur Sekhon, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban), while on the second day the chief guest was Dr Balbir Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab. Principal of the DLF Branch Manveen Kaur Aujla and of Dakala Branch Dr Varinder Kaur shared the glimpses of activities and pedagogies followed through the school report. The prize distribution was a moment of pride and honour for all the winners and achievers of the school. Tehzeeb Sharma and Venika Sharma were awarded for excelling in the commerce and science stream with 97 per cent and 96.2 per cent marks, respectively in ICSE Board exam. The subject toppers were also felicitated.