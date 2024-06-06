The Milestone Sr Sec School, Kaithal

In a spirited celebration of World Bicycle Day, the school encouraged its students to embrace the bicycle as a vital mode of transportation. Under a sunny sky and with enthusiasm in their hearts, students took to the streets, recording videos of their cycling. This activity not only showcased their cycling prowess to the world through social media but also underscored the importance of bicycles in our daily lives.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal