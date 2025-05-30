DT
Home / The School Tribune / The Millennium School, Bathinda, organises investiture ceremony

The Millennium School, Bathinda, organises investiture ceremony

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 30, 2025 IST
The school resonated with pride and promise as it organised its much-anticipated investiture ceremony, a dignified occasion where the newly elected Student Council was formally inducted for the academic session 2025–26. A result of a rigorous and merit-based selection process, the newly formed council comprised 38 student leaders who were chosen based on their leadership potential, academic excellence, and integrity. These young visionaries were entrusted with varied responsibilities to lead their peers and uphold the school’s core values. In a heart-warming gesture, Principal Dr Surbhi Joshi, joined by the parents of the selected students, conferred the leaders with their sashes and badges, symbolising the trust placed in them by the school and community. Namish Jindal (Grade X) was proudly declared the Senior Head Boy, while Aishna Goyal (Grade X) was appointed as the Senior Head Girl. In the junior category, Sanveer Singh and Elina, both from Grade V, were honoured as Junior Head Boy and Junior Head Girl, respectively. The titles of Senior Sports Captain and Junior Sports Captain were bestowed upon Veerman Singh (Grade VIII) and Sukhmani Kaur (Grade V).

