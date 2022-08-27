The Millennium School, Karnal

Janmashtami was celebrated with full fervour at the school. Little students came dressed as Krishna and Radha. A splendid colourful programme was organised by the children and staff of the school, where students presented dances and a short role-play. To inculcate the values of sharing, caring, trust and honesty in students, the stories about Krishna and Sudama were presented through plays and narrations to the children.
