The Millennium School, Kurukshetra

The school organised the Annual Day 'Ullas- The Colours of Life' with fervour. The celebration began with lighting of the lamp by Director-Principal Amita Kochhar, Headmistress Deepika Kaushal and coordinator Archana. The Director-Principal formally welcomed the guests. Viraaj Singh and Vanya presented the annual report. The theme of the event was Indian festivals. Students of classes I to V performed dance forms on festivals. The cultural eve started with Bhagwati Stuti as the New Year starts with Navaratri. Baisakhi was presented in the form of Bhangra. The learners presented the glimpses of Lord Krishna's life through a vibrant dance. Then, students sang qawali 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri'. Thereafter, Ashwin Navratri followed by Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali were presented by the little learners of Class II. A beautiful depiction of the life of Lord Rama, the occasions of Vijaydashami and Diwali celebration were exhibited through Diya Dance. Gurpurb was presented wherein the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev were depicted devotionally. Christmas was shown by little learners of Class I. The celebration summed up with a great dance performance on Holi showing different its hues.