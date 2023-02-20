The Millennium School, Kurukshetra

Students of Class XI bid adieu to their seniors by organising a party for them. The Class XII students were welcomed with a ceremonial tilak. Events like games and dances were organised to entertain the senior students. A welcome speech was delivered, a medley was presented. A poem was recited by Class XI students. The outgoing students spoke about the memorable moments spent in the school and expressed gratitude to the school and their teachers. They participated in a ramp walk and answered life-skill-based questions. Anshita and Pulkit were adjudged Miss and Mr Millennium, respectively. Principal Amita Kochhar extended her best wishes to the students. She asked them to apply the learnt values in life judiciously. Mementos were given to the students.