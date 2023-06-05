The Millennium School, Kurukshetra

A summer camp was organised at the school after the summer break started. The campers were engaged in various activities such as art and craft, sports, music, dance, quilling, aerobics, yoga, martial arts, skating and cooking. All students from classes Pre-nursery to V enjoyed doing creative tasks. There was a potluck party on the last day of the camp. The students brought home-made food. Besides, giving away small gifts, certificates for attending the summer camp were also distributed among the participants.
