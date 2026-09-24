The most dangerous lies are sometimes truth

A new serum is advertised as “50% more effective” than the old formula, and the old formula showed visible results for 2 users in every 100 while the new one shows them for 3.

Whoever reports a number chooses which version of it to show, and the more striking version usually wins, in advertising as much as in official statistics.

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The serum’s 50% is arithmetically correct, since going from 2 to 3 is an increase of half, yet in headcount terms it amounts to one extra person out of a hundred. Percentages sound bigger than the raw counts beside them, and labels rarely say what the percentage is of, so “50% more effective” reads the same whether the real difference is large or trivial.

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Coaching ads have the same problem. One institute advertised 1,650+ students selected into MBBS, IIT and other courses, and the regulator found that its own explanations disagreed, since in writing it called the figure a total since 1996 and at the hearing it said it covered 2024 alone. A count with no time frame and no enrolment figure beside it cannot be turned into a

percentage.

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Take a state that reports a 20% fall in crime over a year, with officials calling it progress.

Whether the fall is real depends on more than the count itself, because a raw count also drops when the population shrinks, when fewer people report crimes, or when cases are reclassified, and a decline in one category such as burglary says little about crime overall.

Before a statistic that makes you think “wow” changes your mind, it's worth asking what it is compared with, what it is a share of, and what was left

The writer is a student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Ajnala