The nepotism debate

We are often told that "hard work is the key to success." Everyone who wants to succeed — from a student studying late into the night to an actor spending years perfecting their craft — is working towards the same dream. Yet, imagine all these individuals standing at the same locked door.

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One has slogged away for years.

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The other has a strong family connection or a famous surname.

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The door opens, but only one is allowed to enter. This is precisely where the debate surrounding nepotism begins.

While nepotism involves granting opportunities to relatives or close associates across various industries, parental support is an inherent human instinct, as every parent naturally wishes for their children to inherit and advance the legacy they spent a lifetime building. Bollywood serves as a prime illustration of this dynamic. Celebrity children, often labelled "nepo-kids", frequently face public scrutiny and trolling for the structural advantages their surnames provide. However, many of them also see themselves as continuing the legacy built by their parents.

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Our society can sometimes be selective in how it views career paths. If a film star's child chooses to become a doctor, it is widely seen as a commendable personal choice. However, when a young person from an ordinary middle-class background dreams of entering the film industry, they often encounter parental opposition rooted in financial insecurity and social expectations. If some people inherit guidance and early opportunities, is that privilege itself the problem? Or should they be judged by whether they eventually prove themselves through talent, dedication and hard work?

The question, therefore, is whether opportunities are distributed fairly when both perspectives hold valid truths. The real problem arises when personal connections overshadow individual merit. While family support remains a natural strength, a fair and just society can only be built upon a foundation of equal opportunity.

A fair society is not one that denies family support; rather, it is one that guarantees success based on talent, dedication and hard work. A person's surname may unlock the door, but their individual talent must determine how far they go. Ultimately, the goal should not be to choose between family legacy and meritocracy, but to create a level playing field where both can coexist. In the end, it is an individual's character and capability that truly determine their worth.

The writer is a student at Bharti Vidya Peeth Sr Sec School, Baijnath, Kangra