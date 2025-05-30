The New Cambridge International School, Mohali shines at STEM education event

The school secured first position at the district-level deliberation on STEM Education (DLD-STEM 2025), held at St. Soldier International Convent School, Phase-7, Mohali, last week. Representing the school, Deepak Kakkar (PGT mathematics), of the two-member team, presented a compelling and innovative case paper under the STEM sub-theme “Experiential Learning through Motivated STEM Teachers”. His paper showcased the integration of health-related data in mathematics, emphasising experiential learning through real-life application and student engagement. The deliberation, organised as part of CBSE’s initiative to promote STEM education, brought together teachers from across the district to present their best practices and engage in meaningful discussion on how STEM can be effectively implemented in classrooms. The Appreciation Committee, comprising senior educators and external STEM experts, evaluated each case paper based on originality, impact, scalability, and pedagogical soundness. The case paper from the school was adjudged the best among all entries. Principal of the school Dr. Anju Parmar, congratulated the winning team and emphasised the school’s commitment to fostering curiosity, critical thinking and innovation among both students and staff. The case paper will now be submitted to the CBSE Centre of Excellence for further consideration at the National Teachers’ Conference (NTC) 2025, to be held in September.

Advertisement