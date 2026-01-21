The New Public School, Chandigarh, host inter-school math contest

The New Public School, Chandigarh, hosted its annual inter-school math contest, Big Aunty Math Quest 2025–26, in the memory of Founder Principal Late Shanta H Singh. Around 250 young math enthusiasts from schools across the Tricity put their thinking caps on in junior (classes VI–VIII) and senior (classes IX–X) categories. The Junior title was clinched by Shivam Yadav of DC Montessori Senior Secondary Smart School, Manimajra, who secured first prize of Rs 5,000, followed by Sparsh Singhal of Saupin School, Sector 32, getting Rs 3,000, while Sarang Raghuvanshi of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44-D, and Dhairyansh Durgesh of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27-B, earned Rs 2,000 each as the third prize. In the Senior round, Aman Garg of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44-D, bagged the first position and earned Rs 7,500 cash prize, followed by Tanish Juneja of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27-B, who won Rs 5,000, while Aaryav Bhardwaj of Ajit Karam Singh International Public Smart School, Sector 41-B, secured the third position with prize money of Rs 3,000. The winners were announced on Founder’s Day.

Advertisement