DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / The New Public School, Chandigarh, host inter-school math contest

The New Public School, Chandigarh, host inter-school math contest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:00 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The New Public School, Chandigarh, hosted its annual inter-school math contest, Big Aunty Math Quest 2025–26, in the memory of Founder Principal Late Shanta H Singh. Around 250 young math enthusiasts from schools across the Tricity put their thinking caps on in junior (classes VI–VIII) and senior (classes IX–X) categories. The Junior title was clinched by Shivam Yadav of DC Montessori Senior Secondary Smart School, Manimajra, who secured first prize of Rs 5,000, followed by Sparsh Singhal of Saupin School, Sector 32, getting Rs 3,000, while Sarang Raghuvanshi of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44-D, and Dhairyansh Durgesh of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27-B, earned Rs 2,000 each as the third prize. In the Senior round, Aman Garg of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44-D, bagged the first position and earned Rs 7,500 cash prize, followed by Tanish Juneja of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27-B, who won Rs 5,000, while Aaryav Bhardwaj of Ajit Karam Singh International Public Smart School, Sector 41-B, secured the third position with prize money of Rs 3,000. The winners were announced on Founder’s Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts