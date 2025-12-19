The New Public School, Chandigarh, organises mathematics event

In fond remembrance of Founder Principal Lt Shanta H Singh, The New Public School, Chandigarh, organised the annual inter-school mathematics competition "Big Aunty Math Quest" on December 13, 2025. The event saw enthusiastic participation from 266 students representing various schools in the Tricity. The contest assessed mathematical understanding, providing a platform for young minds to apply concepts creatively and logically. It was conducted in two categories: junior (classes VI-VIII) and senior (classes IX-X). The senior category had a subjective paper based on the CBSE Class X syllabus, testing conceptual clarity and problem-solving ability. The junior category had an objective paper focusing on critical thinking, mathematical aptitude and real-life based problems, encouraging students to think beyond textbooks.

