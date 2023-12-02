The New Public School, Sector 18-B, Chandigarh

Celebrating the 63-year-long legacy, the school hosted the 23rd Rao Jai Singh and 17th Shanta H Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament, a distinguished All-India event that welcomed various national teams in the U-19 boys and girls category. Presided by Dr RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, as the chief guest, the three-day tournament not only showcased intense competition but also paid homage to sporting icons. The New Public School girls’ team emerged victorious, while competing against GMSSS, Sarkaghat, in the final round of the Shanta H Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament. Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, boys’ team bagged the first prize by defeating The New Public School in the final round of the Rao Jai Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament. Himanshu of The New Public School was the highest scorer of the match with 38 points. Shanvi of GMSSS, Sarkaghat, was awarded the Upcoming Player of the Shanta H Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament and Himanshu of The New Public School was awarded the Upcoming Player of the Rao Jai Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament. Anshu of The New Public School was given the title of Player of the Tournament in the girls’ category and Gaurav of Gurukul Global School was felicitated as the Player of the Tournament in the boys’ category.