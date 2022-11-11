The Northern School, Nabha-Patiala Road, Rakhra

Students of the School participated in an inter-school quiz competition. The quiz was subject-oriented focusing on social science. Four teams comprising four members participated in four rounds enthusiastically. The quiz was conducted in different slots for juniors as well as senior students. It was a very tough competition as jury members faced a great difficulty in choosing the best team from the all four teams. Finally after the number of tied situations, Jupiter House came the winner. The effort of the students were well appreciated by the jury members as well as Principal of the school Gagandeep Maan Shergill.
