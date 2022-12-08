The Northern School, Nabha Patiala Road, Rakhra

Rohit Kumar, a school faculty, received the FAP National Award. Former Minister Vijay Sampla and Finance Minister Harpal S. Cheema were the guest of honour. Principal Gagandeep Mann Shergill appreciated the efforts and skills of the teacher. She motivated and blessed him to get much more awards in the future also. The awardee gave the credit to the Principal, school management and his students.
